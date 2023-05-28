Brokerages Set Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Price Target at $25.43

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.43.

Several research firms have commented on ERF. Barclays upgraded shares of Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ERF stock opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.18. Enerplus has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $19.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Enerplus had a net margin of 44.08% and a return on equity of 72.62%. The business had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 5.09%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERF. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter worth $418,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter valued at about $349,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 36.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,742 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 33,784 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Enerplus by 28.3% in the first quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,517,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,695,000 after purchasing an additional 776,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,254 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 21,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

