Head-To-Head Survey: Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW) vs. Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF)

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Rating) and Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.5% of Franklin Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Brunswick Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Franklin Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Financial Services and Brunswick Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Financial Services 20.00% 13.01% 0.86% Brunswick Bancorp 20.13% N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Brunswick Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Franklin Financial Services and Brunswick Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Risk & Volatility

Franklin Financial Services has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brunswick Bancorp has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Franklin Financial Services and Brunswick Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Financial Services $71.70 million 1.60 $14.94 million $3.44 7.60 Brunswick Bancorp $16.41 million 2.75 $3.85 million $1.21 13.22

Franklin Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Brunswick Bancorp. Franklin Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brunswick Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Franklin Financial Services beats Brunswick Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Financial Services

Franklin Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in financial services and offers traditional banking. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, and the providing of safe deposit services. The company was founded on June 1, 1983 and is headquartered in Chambersburg, PA.

About Brunswick Bancorp

Brunswick Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, checking, certificate of deposit accounts, business checking, equipment leasing, commercial mortgages, small business loans, construction loans, and merchant services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, NJ.

