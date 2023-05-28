NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.56.

NWE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $160,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NorthWestern

NorthWestern Trading Down 0.7 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 159.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 3,833.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $56.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. NorthWestern has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $62.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.44.

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

