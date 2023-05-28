Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $338.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 295 ($3.67) to GBX 285 ($3.54) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 375 ($4.66) to GBX 355 ($4.42) in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 390 ($4.85) to GBX 375 ($4.66) in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Legal & General Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LGGNY opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.22. Legal & General Group has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $17.63.

Legal & General Group Increases Dividend

Legal & General Group Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.7883 per share. This is a positive change from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 6.8%.

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

