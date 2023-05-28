W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Receives $86.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.80.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WPC. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,032.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 31.1% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.8% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 21.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 491,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,273,000 after purchasing an additional 86,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

WPC stock opened at $68.10 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey has a one year low of $66.76 and a one year high of $89.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that W. P. Carey will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.66%.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

