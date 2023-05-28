Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Given New $7.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ANNX has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Annexon from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annexon currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.71.

Annexon Price Performance

NASDAQ ANNX opened at $2.85 on Thursday. Annexon has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $7.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $151.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annexon

Annexon ( NASDAQ:ANNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.52). On average, analysts anticipate that Annexon will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANNX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Annexon by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Annexon by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Annexon by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Annexon by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 161,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in Annexon by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

