STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives $54.22 Average PT from Analysts

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.22.

STM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on STMicroelectronics from 55.00 to 54.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th.

Shares of STM stock opened at $44.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.58. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $53.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 35.62% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 60.0% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

