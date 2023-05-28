London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Receives GBX 9,558.33 Average PT from Analysts

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,558.33 ($118.88).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LSEG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($124.38) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £103 ($128.11) to GBX 9,900 ($123.13) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £105 ($130.60) to £102 ($126.87) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,550 ($118.78) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Performance

London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 8,484 ($105.52) on Tuesday. London Stock Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,710 ($83.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,612 ($107.11). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8,102 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7,747.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of £42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,060.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.37.

London Stock Exchange Group Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at London Stock Exchange Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were issued a GBX 75.30 ($0.94) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $31.70. This represents a yield of 1.01%. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7,642.86%.

In other news, insider Martin Brand purchased 9,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7,807 ($97.10) per share, with a total value of £778,435.97 ($968,203.94). In other news, insider Martin Brand bought 9,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,807 ($97.10) per share, for a total transaction of £778,435.97 ($968,203.94). Also, insider David Schwimmer sold 4,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,505 ($93.35), for a total transaction of £340,651.95 ($423,696.46). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 141,219 shares of company stock worth $1,144,803,925 and have sold 88,095 shares worth $706,107,926. Insiders own 21.71% of the company’s stock.

About London Stock Exchange Group

(Get Rating)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

Featured Stories

