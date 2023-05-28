Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBYGet Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $227,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,914.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 25.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRBY. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Warby Parker by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Warby Parker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Warby Parker by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Warby Parker by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 9.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE WRBY opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. Warby Parker has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.53.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $146.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.18 million. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Warby Parker will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

