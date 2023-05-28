Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Receives $29.71 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.71.

HIW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of HIW opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.07. Highwoods Properties has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.45%.

In related news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck purchased 5,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.81 per share, with a total value of $99,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,177 shares in the company, valued at $6,679,476.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 254.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 716.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 76.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

