Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) PT Lowered to $77.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BBY. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.44.

NYSE:BBY opened at $74.33 on Friday. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Best Buy news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $854,565.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $854,565.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $402,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,409.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,774 shares of company stock worth $4,477,413 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 29.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 31.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,578,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

