Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $250.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.70% from the company’s previous close.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.44.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $216.07 on Friday. Workday has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $218.88. The company has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.78, a P/E/G ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Workday will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,469,440. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 169,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,090,000 after buying an additional 11,910 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $606,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

