Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) PT Lowered to $155.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.81% from the stock’s current price.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.71.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

DLTR stock opened at $142.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.38. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $129.26 and a twelve month high of $175.68. The firm has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 905.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 92.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

