Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $245.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WDAY. StockNews.com began coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Workday from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.44.

WDAY stock opened at $216.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.78, a PEG ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.60. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $218.88.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at $79,331,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $1,735,125.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,765 shares in the company, valued at $16,841,673.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,331,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440 over the last ninety days. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 2.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 11.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 10.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

