Morgan Stanley Increases Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $55.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 16.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.85.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $65.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $65.75. The company has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at $52,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at $52,783.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at $579,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400,056 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 123.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,009,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,819,025,000 after acquiring an additional 23,220,407 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,626.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,556,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,909,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $188,566,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 31.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,444,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,054,000 after buying an additional 3,934,276 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

