Evercore ISI Boosts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $240.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.08% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $216.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.44.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Price Performance

WDAY stock opened at $216.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.60. The company has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.78, a PEG ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.28. Workday has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $218.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Insider Activity

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,331,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,331,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $1,735,125.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,673.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,469,440 in the last 90 days. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Workday during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.