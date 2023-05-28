Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.54.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

NASDAQ WOOF opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $7.29 and a 52-week high of $17.17.

Insider Activity

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 61,040 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $504,800.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,113,481.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,214,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,878,000 after purchasing an additional 320,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,065,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,847,000 after acquiring an additional 66,322 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,919,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,304 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,735,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,618,000 after acquiring an additional 220,155 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,432,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,748,000 after purchasing an additional 733,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness

(Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.