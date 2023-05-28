Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:CVR opened at $24.79 on Thursday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $32.94. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 million and a PE ratio of 12.98.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.