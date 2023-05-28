StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWXGet Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AWX opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Avalon has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $4.40.

Avalon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

