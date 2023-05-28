Head to Head Review: First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) vs. New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC)

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) and New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Majestic Silver and New Found Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Majestic Silver $626.97 million 2.55 -$114.28 million ($0.83) -6.93 New Found Gold N/A N/A -$69.22 million ($0.38) -10.92

New Found Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Majestic Silver. New Found Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Majestic Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

First Majestic Silver has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Found Gold has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for First Majestic Silver and New Found Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Majestic Silver 0 0 1 0 3.00 New Found Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Majestic Silver currently has a consensus price target of $9.40, suggesting a potential upside of 63.48%. New Found Gold has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 140.96%. Given New Found Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe New Found Gold is more favorable than First Majestic Silver.

Profitability

This table compares First Majestic Silver and New Found Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Majestic Silver -35.59% -3.28% -2.19% New Found Gold N/A -118.06% -91.50%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.4% of First Majestic Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of New Found Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of First Majestic Silver shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Majestic Silver beats New Found Gold on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Majestic Silver

(Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine. The company was founded by Keith Neumeyer on September 26, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About New Found Gold

(Get Rating)

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Palisade Resources Corp. and changed its name to New Found Gold Corp. in June 2017. New Found Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.