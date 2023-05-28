Comparing SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) & Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN)

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating) and Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

SAB Biotherapeutics has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surrozen has a beta of -0.33, meaning that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SAB Biotherapeutics and Surrozen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAB Biotherapeutics -213.54% -87.92% -52.78% Surrozen N/A -54.93% -46.83%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

20.9% of SAB Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of Surrozen shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.0% of SAB Biotherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of Surrozen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics and Surrozen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAB Biotherapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Surrozen 2 1 0 0 1.33

SAB Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $3.67, suggesting a potential upside of 316.67%. Given SAB Biotherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe SAB Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Surrozen.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SAB Biotherapeutics and Surrozen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAB Biotherapeutics $23.90 million 1.86 -$18.74 million N/A N/A Surrozen $12.50 million 1.56 -$36.00 million ($1.29) -0.50

SAB Biotherapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Surrozen.

Summary

SAB Biotherapeutics beats Surrozen on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases comprising COVID-19 and influenza, immune and autoimmune disorders, such as type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and cancer. The company uses its DiversitAb immunotherapy platform to produce fully-human polyclonal antibodies without the need for human donors. Its lead product candidates include SAB-185, a fully-human polyclonal antibody therapeutic candidate that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19; and SAB-176, a fully-human polyclonal antibody therapeutic candidate that is in development to treat or prevent severe influenza. The company's pre-clinical product candidates in development for autoimmune diseases include SAB-142 for type 1 diabetes and organ transplant induction/rejection. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

About Surrozen

Surrozen, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system. Its products in pipeline include SZN-043 a tissue-specific R-spondin mimetic for the treatment of severe liver disease; and SZN-1326, a bi-specific full-length human antibody that directly modulates Wnt signaling in target tissue by binding to particular Frizzled and LRP receptors that are expressed in intestinal crypts. Surrozen, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

