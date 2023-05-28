Financial Survey: PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) vs. Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW)

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) and Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PC Connection 0 0 0 0 N/A Meiwu Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PC Connection $3.13 billion 0.38 $89.22 million $3.09 14.81 Meiwu Technology $10.98 million 0.94 -$11.07 million N/A N/A

PC Connection has higher revenue and earnings than Meiwu Technology.

Risk and Volatility

PC Connection has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meiwu Technology has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.5% of PC Connection shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Meiwu Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 56.9% of PC Connection shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PC Connection 2.66% 10.86% 7.35% Meiwu Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

PC Connection beats Meiwu Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories. The company also provides services comprising design, configuration, and implementation of IT solutions. In addition, publishes Connected, a quarterly publication that provides informative articles on the latest technologies and industry trends; distributes specialty catalogs to education, healthcare, and government customers; and MacConnection that publishes a catalog for the Apple market. The company markets its products and services through its Websites, such as connection.com, connection.com/enterprise, connection.com/publicsector, and macconnection.com. It serves small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) comprising small office/home offices customers; government and educational institutions; and medium-to-large corporate accounts through outbound telemarketing and field sales and marketing programs targeted to specific customer populations, as well as through digital, Web, and print media advertising. PC Connection, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Merrimack, New Hampshire.

About Meiwu Technology

Meiwu Technology Company Limited operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Clean Food Platform, Restaurant, and others segments. The company offers green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products. It also engages the provision of restaurant services; and wholesale of agricultural products. The company was formerly known as Wunong Net Technology Company Limited and changes its name to Meiwu Technology Company Limited in August 2021. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

