Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.96.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Cresco Labs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Roth Capital cut Cresco Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Echelon Wealth Partners cut shares of Cresco Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $14.25 price target on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Cresco Labs Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CRLBF opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. Cresco Labs has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Cresco Labs Company Profile

Cresco Labs ( OTCMKTS:CRLBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $199.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.47 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cresco Labs will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

