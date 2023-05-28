Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $100.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

In other Boot Barn news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $1,089,200.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Boot Barn Trading Up 4.9 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at about $701,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 293.8% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $70.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.28. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $425.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.00 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

About Boot Barn

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Recommended Stories

