AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares in the company, valued at $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,356 shares of company stock valued at $19,901,151 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Down 0.8 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 108.7% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $137.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.84 and its 200-day moving average is $154.83. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.