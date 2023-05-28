W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $704.88.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GWW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,715,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,220 shares of company stock worth $37,505,841 over the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWW opened at $664.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $669.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $631.31. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $440.48 and a 1 year high of $709.21. The company has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 35.79 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.