CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Receives $41.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

CTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of CTS in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on CTS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CTS Stock Up 2.7 %

CTS opened at $45.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.75. CTS has a 12 month low of $31.90 and a 12 month high of $49.59.

CTS Announces Dividend

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $145.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.89 million. CTS had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CTS will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTS

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CTS by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,316,000 after purchasing an additional 162,871 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,150,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,276,000 after purchasing an additional 59,524 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,335,049 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,255,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in CTS by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,795,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,793,000 after purchasing an additional 51,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CTS by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,554,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,752,000 after buying an additional 14,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

About CTS

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

