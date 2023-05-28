Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $228.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Soitec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Soitec in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Soitec from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Soitec in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock.

Soitec Price Performance

Soitec stock opened at $75.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.99. Soitec has a one year low of $66.93 and a one year high of $88.46.

Soitec Company Profile

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials. The company operates through two segments: Electronics, and Royalties and Others Business. The Electronics segment provides services to semiconductor sector, producing and marketing substrates and components. The Others Business segment operates in Solar Energy sector, which also provides financing activities related to the Touwsrivier solar power plant in South Africa, as well as certain ongoing maintenance activities, primarily in Europe and the United States.

