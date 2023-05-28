adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Short Interest Down 28.5% in May

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,659,300 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the April 30th total of 2,319,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 178.4 days.

adidas Stock Performance

ADDDF opened at $166.13 on Friday. adidas has a 1-year low of $90.01 and a 1-year high of $208.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.92.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, North America, Greater China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other Businesses. The Other Businesses segment includes the activities of the Y-3 label and other subordinated businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.