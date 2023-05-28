adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Short Interest Down 28.5% in May

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,659,300 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the April 30th total of 2,319,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 178.4 days.
adidas Stock Performance
ADDDF opened at $166.13 on Friday. adidas has a 1-year low of $90.01 and a 1-year high of $208.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.92.
adidas Company Profile
