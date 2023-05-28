AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Short Interest Update

AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,000 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the April 30th total of 165,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 87.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABSSF. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Friday, April 14th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of AirBoss of America to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

AirBoss of America Stock Performance

Shares of AirBoss of America stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average of $6.01. AirBoss of America has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $15.82.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp. engages in the provision of compounded rubber, survivability solutions and anti-vibration components to a diverse group of customers globally. It operates through the following segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group. The Rubber Solutions segment focuses in rubber compounds and distribution of rubber compounding related chemicals.

