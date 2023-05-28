Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Short Interest Update

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the April 30th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Acreage Stock Down 4.4 %
Shares of ACRHF opened at $0.26 on Friday. Acreage has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.60.
Acreage Company Profile
