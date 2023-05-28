Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the April 30th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Aldebaran Resources Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of Aldebaran Resources stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.61. Aldebaran Resources has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Desjardins initiated coverage on Aldebaran Resources in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

