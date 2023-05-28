ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,076,500 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the April 30th total of 14,916,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 240.8 days.

ARC Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AETUF stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.34.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

ARC Resources Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.109 per share. This represents a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is 12.72%.

AETUF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. operates as an energy company, which engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H.

