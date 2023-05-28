OTR Global Upgrades Dollar General (NYSE:DG) to “Positive”

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DG. Argus upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.82.

NYSE:DG opened at $205.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.33. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $200.80 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

