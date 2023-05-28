Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Lowered to $545.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $550.00 to $545.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $547.72.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $507.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $495.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $443.20 and a 1-year high of $564.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,168 shares of company stock worth $2,031,341. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,328,844,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,762 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9,293.8% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 639,151 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 632,347 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

