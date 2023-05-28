Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BURL. UBS Group lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $245.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.76.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Price Performance

NYSE:BURL opened at $159.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $106.47 and a 12 month high of $239.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,536.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,536.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,112,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,276 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,878,000 after purchasing an additional 415,655 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 18,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,515,000 after purchasing an additional 22,205 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.