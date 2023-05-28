Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.41% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BURL. UBS Group lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $245.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.76.
Burlington Stores Price Performance
NYSE:BURL opened at $159.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $106.47 and a 12 month high of $239.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores
In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,536.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,536.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,112,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,276 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,878,000 after purchasing an additional 415,655 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 18,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,515,000 after purchasing an additional 22,205 shares during the last quarter.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.
