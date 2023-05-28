Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Twin Disc Price Performance

TWIN opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.36 million, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.36. Twin Disc has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $14.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twin Disc

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Twin Disc by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twin Disc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Twin Disc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Twin Disc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Twin Disc by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the period. 61.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly, and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy, and Switzerland.

