Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HAL. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.24.

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL stock opened at $30.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.40 and its 200-day moving average is $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.99.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 1,434.1% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Featured Articles

