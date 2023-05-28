ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.96.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $30.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 75.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 15,048 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 92.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,706,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,761 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,877,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,100,000 after acquiring an additional 59,101 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at $12,338,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at $536,000. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

(Get Rating)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital, privacy waybill and cloud printing. It operates through the Express Delivery and Freight Forwarding segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.