StockNews.com Upgrades Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) to “Buy”

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $18.68 on Friday. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $50.61. The company has a market capitalization of $414.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average is $29.06.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. Sleep Number had a net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $526.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sleep Number will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 74.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 59.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 153.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 23.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 297.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period.

Sleep Number Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

