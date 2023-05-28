RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.
RCI Hospitality Stock Up 0.5 %
RICK stock opened at $74.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.96. RCI Hospitality has a 12 month low of $46.49 and a 12 month high of $97.45. The company has a market cap of $704.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RCI Hospitality
RCI Hospitality Company Profile
RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RCI Hospitality (RICK)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.