RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

RICK stock opened at $74.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.96. RCI Hospitality has a 12 month low of $46.49 and a 12 month high of $97.45. The company has a market cap of $704.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in RCI Hospitality by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in RCI Hospitality by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC raised its position in RCI Hospitality by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 117,851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,212,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in RCI Hospitality by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,696,000 after buying an additional 7,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

