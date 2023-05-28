Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

Shares of FDP stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.25. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce

In other news, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $46,109.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $46,109.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Sergio Mancilla sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $44,847.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,502 shares of company stock worth $107,506. Company insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 89,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 51,006 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,575,000 after buying an additional 158,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetable products. It operates through the following segments: Fresh and Value-added products, Bananas, and Other Products and Services. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, and prepared meals and snacks.

Further Reading

