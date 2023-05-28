Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Azure Power Global Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AZRE opened at $2.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.59. Azure Power Global has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $16.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azure Power Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZRE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Azure Power Global by 41.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,258,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $805,096,000 after buying an additional 9,999,691 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Azure Power Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Azure Power Global by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 754,372 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 326,272 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Azure Power Global by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,387,935 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after buying an additional 261,022 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 50.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 731,802 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 245,274 shares in the last quarter.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

