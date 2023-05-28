StockNews.com Upgrades 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) to Hold

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
1st Source Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of SRCE stock opened at $42.66 on Friday. 1st Source has a 52-week low of $38.77 and a 52-week high of $59.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.85 and its 200-day moving average is $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.
Insider Activity at 1st Source
In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.21 per share, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,861.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,495 shares of company stock worth $107,888. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About 1st Source
1st Source Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisition financing.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 1st Source (SRCE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.