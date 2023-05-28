StockNews.com Upgrades 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) to Hold

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of SRCE stock opened at $42.66 on Friday. 1st Source has a 52-week low of $38.77 and a 52-week high of $59.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.85 and its 200-day moving average is $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.21 per share, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,861.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,495 shares of company stock worth $107,888. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 1st Source by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,413,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,422,000 after purchasing an additional 39,193 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 1st Source by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 818,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,879,000 after purchasing an additional 13,344 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of 1st Source by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 758,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of 1st Source by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 671,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,991,000 after purchasing an additional 24,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,604,000 after acquiring an additional 57,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisition financing.

