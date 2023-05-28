StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE YRD opened at $2.05 on Friday. Yiren Digital has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23.

Get Yiren Digital alerts:

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $157.76 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Yiren Digital Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YRD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Yiren Digital by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 36,638 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yiren Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Yiren Digital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Yiren Digital Ltd. engages in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.