Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.43.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $83.54 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $54.19 and a twelve month high of $94.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.80 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $553.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $187,694.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at $364,778.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $187,694.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at $364,778.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,800 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total transaction of $434,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,437,127.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,762 shares of company stock worth $2,638,463 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 184.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 52.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 118.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

See Also

