Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,955.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,847,474,000 after acquiring an additional 58,159,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,896.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,060,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,553,529,000 after purchasing an additional 55,153,448 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $124.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.38. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $126.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $118,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $118,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $107,914.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 762,234 shares worth $30,801,478. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.51.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

