Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,003 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.2% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.51.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.9 %

Alphabet stock opened at $124.61 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $126.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 762,234 shares worth $30,801,478. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

