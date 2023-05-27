Columbia Asset Management Has $7.86 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Columbia Asset Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.9% of Columbia Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 952.6% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $118,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 762,234 shares worth $30,801,478. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $124.61 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.51.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

