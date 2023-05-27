CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $170,000 in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11,441.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 372,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,707,000 after acquiring an additional 369,226 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 678,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,122,000 after purchasing an additional 313,579 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,713,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 251.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 175,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,449,000 after buying an additional 125,775 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,593,000 after buying an additional 119,048 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $420.27 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.58 and a 1 year high of $556.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $520.61 and its 200 day moving average is $498.38. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 66.79%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $545.76.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

